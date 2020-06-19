Eiffel Tower in Paris reopens next week

(CNN) – The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen to visitors next week.

It’s been over 3 months since the popular tourist attraction was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest closure since World War II. But as of June 25, visitors will be able to tour the structure once again with some limitations.

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face mask and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed at once. Once inside, visitors can only climb the tower by stairs.

The elevators are expected to reopen in July.

Online ticketing is available now and is being strongly encouraged to avoid long lines and limit contact.