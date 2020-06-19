Eiffel Tower in Paris reopens next week

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen to visitors next week.

It’s been over 3 months since the popular tourist attraction was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic — the longest closure since World War II.  But as of June 25, visitors will be able to tour the structure once again with some limitations.

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face mask and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed at once. Once inside, visitors can only climb the tower by stairs.

The elevators are expected to reopen in July.

Online ticketing is available now and is being strongly encouraged to avoid long lines and limit contact.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS