Easily accessible language learning apps

(NBC) – Whether preparing for a leisure travel, business meetings, or just for fun, many people want to learn a new language. Plenty of expensive programs are available, but using one of these apps can save you money and time.

Duolingo features short lessons on more than 30 languages that take about five minutes, and cover reading, writing, listening, and speaking. And don’t worry, you can turn off the speaking option if you’re in a quiet place. You move on only when you’ve learned enough to do so. The app is free for iOS and Android with expanded features available for purchase.

Rosetta stone features 24 languages and is based on what it calls the “Rosetta Stone Immersion Method.” Practice learning basic greetings, questions, and phrases you need to introduce yourself, get around, and start simple conversations. Refine your accent with the app’s TruAccent technology. Lessons increasingly become more challenging as you improve. The app is free for iOS and Android with some in-app purchases available.

Babbel offers 14 languages and a goal of getting you to speak a foreign language from your very first lesson. Babble uses 10-15-minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule. Lessons also cover a wide range of useful topics, from travel to business and a lot more. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases available.

