Earth-size planet found in ‘habitable zone’ just 100 light-years away

(CNN) – Nasa’s planet-hunting telescope known as TESS stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, and it may have found its first potentially habitable planet.

It’s an exoplanet called TOI 700.

According to the agency, it’s the size of Earth and is orbiting a star about 100 light-years away.

Astronomers confirmed their discovery using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope infrared capabilities with follow-up observations.

It’s just a mere 101 lightyears away from Earth.

Scientists say that makes it possible to launch follow-up observations.

The findings were announced at the American Astronomical Society on Monday in Honolulu.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.