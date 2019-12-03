Eagle crashes through glass at tax business

(CNN) – Eagles are said to have some of the best eyesight in the animal kingdom, but one bald eagle might need its eyes checked.

The bird flew straight into the window of a tax business in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Monday.

“I look in the door of H&R block and what I thought was a stuffed bird, I thought it was a stuffed animal, turned out to be a bald eagle,” said Harry Patterson, Jr.

Yes, you heard that right.

A bald eagle sitting in the window of the H&R Block off of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

“I see him moving around and he starts coming up to the glass and banging. I’m like ‘oh, I don’t want him busting out of here and coming after me,'” said Patterson.

He found the building’s landlord and another tenant, who called 911.

“Next thing I know, the eagle’s jumped up on the chair here, right here, and he looked like he was ready to come out,” he said.

Patterson decided to get out of the way — moving inside of his office door.

“I was worried about him hurting himself, but I was also worried about me getting hurt as well,” he said. “Next thing you know, the eagle jumps out, flies and I grab my phone and took a video of the eagle and he looked like he was fine.”

Soon after the eagle took flight — Rochelle Stewart, with Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education, arrived to help.

“I am in shock. This eagle, this bald eagle must have been huge for it to make that much damage,” she said.

Stewart watched the videos Patterson took and thinks the bird looked okay.

But she still searched the area.

“We like to make sure that there is no head injury to the eagle,” he said.

The eagle left quite the clean-up job.

As for Patterson, he’s pretty sure tomorrow won’t be nearly as exciting.

“Pretty cool for a Monday, you know.”

And he’s thankful this bird of prey is headed back to its own nest.

