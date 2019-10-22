E.T. star arrested for DUII in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The actor best known for playing Elliot in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in Oregon Monday night.
Tualatin Police said Henry Thomas, 48, was found in a stationary car on Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Officers did a field sobriety test and then took Thomas into custody. He is in the Washingon County Jail for a misdemeanor DUII charge.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.