E.T. and Elliott reunite in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade commercial

(NBC) – Thanksgiving is a day when millions of families reunite. In some cases, after more than a few years and more than a few miles.

If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, during one of the commercial breaks there was a very special family reunion of sorts.

It’s been 37 years since E.T. and Elliott parted ways, and Henry Thomas did not expect a reunion.

But in a two minute commercial during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, E.T. returned to see the now-grown husband and father, still played by Thomas.

“It’s actually, the only way you can do a sequel to E.T. in any form, is the short form,” he said.

Fiercely protective of his original film, Director Steven Spielberg approved the story, which incorporates Comcast’s Xfinity products.

The ad gave a new generation of filmmakers the chance to bring the lovable alien back to life.

“The old E.T. had a lot of physical problems. He broke down a lot. His eyelids constantly stuck,” Thomas said.

The commercial has nods to the original film, and Thomas says it stays true to the themes of friendship, family and loyalty.

“It’s nothing other than a story of two friends reuniting,” he said.

The original “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” debuted in theaters in June of 1982.