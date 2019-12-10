E. coli linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits

(NBC) – There is a new E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.

According to the FDA and CDC, the outbreak has sickened eight people in three states as well as 16 people in Canada.

No deaths have been reported but three people have been hospitalized, including one who developed a type of kidney failure.

Officials say this outbreak is caused by a different strain than the one that has been linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.

The salad kits in question have the UPC ‘0 71279 30906 4,’ beginning with lot code ‘Z.’

They also have a best before date up to, and including, December 7.

