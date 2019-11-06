Dying dad watches son play basketball one last time

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WXII) Thanks to technology, a dying father in North Carolina was able to watch his son play basketball one last time.

Kevin Garret was diagnosed with urachal cancer, a rare bladder cancer, four years ago. Doctors recently gave Garrett a couple of days to live.

With an uncertain future, Garrett’s son, K.J., wanted to make sure his dad saw him play basketball one more time.

Family and friends livestreamed the game and Kevin was able to watch from his hospital bed.

K.J.’s dad watched the game, put on just for him, from hospice care and understandably didn’t want an interview to interrupt the precious moment that he likely won’t get again.

Read more: http://bit.ly/33nCWki

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS