Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teaches daughter to wash hands while singing 'Moana' song

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – If washing your hands to the “Happy Birthday” song is getting old, enjoy this video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his daughter.

The 47-year-old “Fast and the Furious” actor posted a video on Instagram of his new “sheltering at home” ritual before taking a shower – washing hands with 1-year-old Tiana while singing part of “You’re Welcome” from the movie “Moana.”

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” Johnson wrote.

He also joked about how Tiana is getting used to the ritual: “Gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy.'”

The Rock was the voice of the character Maui in the hit 2016 film.

