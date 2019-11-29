Dutch police: Multiple people injured in Hague stabbing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Multiple people were injured in a stabbing in The Hague’s main shopping street Friday night, police said.
Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place. The street was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.
The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.
Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.
