Dutch family ‘waiting for the end of time’ found locked away on isolated farm

(NBC) – Dutch police are investigating after finding a family of seven living in isolation from the outside world on a remote farm in the rural Netherlands.

Local authorities confirmed the family is believed to have lived on the farm some 80 miles northeast of Amsterdam, for nine years.

Officials said six siblings and their father were discovered locked away in a secret room at an isolated farm.

The siblings, aged 18 to 25, were with their father, who was reportedly bedridden after a stroke.

The family, who according to local news reports, had been waiting for the end of time, was discovered after one of the siblings escaped and sought help nearby.

They have apparently lived on vegetables from a garden and several animals on the farm.

The a 58-year-old man, not the father of the children, was arrested but his role in this case is unclear at this writing.

