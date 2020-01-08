Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say

U.S. & World

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:
Iran Tensions Homepage Banner

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WNCN) – Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an attempt to win $100,000.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, Mississippi used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket, police said.

The attempted to cash the ticket on Monday, the Mississippi Lottery said.

The Flowood Police Department said both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

Latham was also charged with false identifying information.

Both suspects are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 7.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS