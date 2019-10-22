Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide

U.S. & World

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Dunkin’ will soon offer its meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide.

The coffee mogul first introduced the option in New York over the summer.

After a successful run, it decided to offer the meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.

The test “exceeded our expectations,” Dunkin’ CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement Monday.

The plant-based “beyond meat” breakfast sandwich will be available at all 9,000 Dunkin’ locations starting Nov. 6.

A list of store locations can be found on the company’s website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related: Is plant-based meat good for you? The answer not so black and white

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS