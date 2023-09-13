DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dunkin’ and female rapper Ice Spice have teamed up in a collaboration for a new seasonal drink.

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Dunkin’ customers and fans of the Munchkin Donut Holes will get to try a frozen donut coffee. “The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink” will be a frozen coffee beverage with Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats blended in.

Ice Spice fans have been known to be called “Munchkins” by the artist.

An official video posted by Dunkin’ on social media references the fanbase name and the reason behind the drink. In the video with Ben Affleck and Ice Spice, the drink appears to have caramel drizzle on top, along with whipped topping, according to Billboard.

The rapper has many recent rap hits, including “Barbie World,” “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2,” “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana” and many more. On Tuesday evening at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Ice Spice won Best New Artist.