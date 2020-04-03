1  of  2
Breaking News
Hocking Hills State Park closed until further notice Troy Strawberry Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton hold daily news conference
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Dumping Milk: Coronavirus crash takes toll on dairy sales

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WMTV)  Wisconsin dairy groups are calling on the federal government for assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We just have an unprecedented situation,” says Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director, John Umhoefer. “There’s nothing to compare this to.”

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

With a number of schools and restaurants closing, the Wisconsin dairy industry has lost nearly half its market.

“It’s exactly what we don’t want to see in the dairy industry,” Umhoefer says. “It’s the worst possible outcome and we feel terrible for the farms that are involved.”

Sauk City dairy farmer Mitch Breunig says he’s sad to see fellow Wisconsin dairy farmers forced to dump out their milk.

“It’s really disheartening,” Bruenig say. “It’s pretty emotional to actually watch all that work just go away.”

Breunig, who owns Mystic Valley Dairy, hasn’t had to flush away any of his milk, but is cutting back on production.

“We might have to do it,” says Breunig. “It’s just going to be a really disappointing thing if we have to do.”

Another problem is at the grocery stores. Some stores have started putting a limit on how many gallons of milk a family can purchase.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS