Drug-filled greeting cards addressed to Virginia inmate were sent by Virginia Beach woman, police say

Madison Babe (left) and Brittany Wolf

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman sent several drug-filled greeting cards to an inmate at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail late last year, police say.

After a two-month investigation, Madison Nicole Babe was arrested on Saturday by the West Point Police Department and charged with delivery of drugs to a prisoner, a felony.

VPRJ staff found the greeting cards back on November 22 in the jail’s mail room and contacted James City County police. Each card had Suboxone concealed inside.

The cards were addressed to Brittany Margaret Wolf, 29, of James City County. Wolf was charged with possession of a schedule II drug by a prisoner on December 23 by James City County Police.

