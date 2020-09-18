BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
- Wildfire smoke forces closure of Yosemite, two other national parks
- EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces
- Senators push bipartisan plan to ‘finish fixing’ the FAFSA
- What does the data tell us about students returning full-time to the classroom?