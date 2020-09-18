DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Pine-Sol has approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces," according to a company news release.

The common household cleaner, a product of Clorox Company, was tested by a third-party laboratory and proved to be effective against the virus with a "10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces."