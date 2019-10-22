Driver survives after car windshield impaled by logs

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia driver made it out alive after his car was impaled from the front windshield to the back window.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 in Whitfield County, Georgia. Authorities say the driver rear-ended a log truck.

Luckily, the driver only suffered minor injuries. The Whitfield County Fire Department shared the photos on its Facebook page.

Firefighters say they had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could even start to cut open the car and rescue the man.

