SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Pennsylvania has been taken into custody.

The 43-year-old woman was taken into custody for the multi-car accident in Shamokin Dam last Friday.

According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, the woman is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and accidents involving damage to property.

The woman appeared in Union County Court with District Judge Jeff Rowe Friday. Her bail is set at $200,000. She is now being taken to the Snyder County Jail.