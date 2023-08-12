DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The next time you are wanting a beverage or food item from Starbucks, you may decide to head over to your nearest Target location.

At all Target locations across the U.S., individuals will have the opportunity to add a Starbucks purchase to their Target Drive Up order. According to the release, fans of Starbucks will be able to start adding their order to Drive Up by October.

Drive Up is a free service offered by Target, which allows customers to order in the mobile app. A notification is sent to the consumer when the order is ready for pickup. The customer can then let the store know they’re on their way and pull into a designated curbside pickup spot when they arrive.

If a customer wants a menu item from Starbucks, they can place a beverage or food order from the Starbucks menu, where they can click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order.

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” Mark Schindele, Target chief stores officer said. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

The customer can then click “I’m Here,” letting the store know they have pulled into a designated curbside pickup spot. Both the Drive Up and Starbucks order will be delivered directly to the customer’s vehicle.

“Starbucks has a long history of adapting and innovating how we serve our customers, meeting them where they are,” said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S. Licensed Stores, Starbucks Canada and Siren Retail. “Offering the Starbucks Experience to the Target Drive Up guest is a great example of two iconic brands creating a joyful moment in a way that Starbucks and Target are uniquely positioned to do together.”

Target is reportedly the first retailer to offer the service.