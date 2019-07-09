Dress like a cow, get free Chick-fil-A

(CNN/WDTN) – If you’re craving Chick-fil-A on Tuesday but don’t want to pay, then dress like a cow!
Tuesday is National Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A is celebrating by offering a free entree to customers who dress up like a cow.
The tradition is 15 years old and nearly 2 million people showed up in their bovine best in 2018.
The offer is valid from when stores open to 7 pm.
