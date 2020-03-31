WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s likely there will be a second coronavirus outbreak in the fall.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases answered a few questions during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday. It came a day after President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines through April.
Fauci said he anticipates coronavirus will be cyclical and return in the fall because of its degree of transmissibility.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
Fauci said the second outbreak will be a different ball game compared to when the virus was first detected in the United States. We have better ability to test and contact trace, there are clinical trials for therapeutic intervention and a vaccine is on track, the doctor said.
“What we’re going through now is more than just lessons learned, it’s going to be things we have available to us that we didn’t have before,” Fauci said.
When asked about the possibility of a second outbreak, Trump said, “I hope it doesn’t happen, but we’re certainly prepared.”
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dr. Fauci anticipates coronavirus outbreak in the fall
- Public Health receives complaints about roughly 250 employers not following state’s orders
- Sheets of solidarity at UD display encouraging messages
- Dayton company gives back to area restaurants dealing with coronavirus closures
- Beavercreek High School teachers hold parade for homebound special education students