(WSPA) – Dr. Charles Frazier Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In Touch Ministries has died.

In Touch Ministries released the following statement:

“We are saddened to share that our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, has passed away. We are forever indebted to him for his godly example, biblical teaching and devotion to the gospel. Please join us in prayer for the Stanley family.”

Stanley served as pastor of Fruitland Baptist Church in Hendersonville, N.C. from 1957 to 1959 before stops in Ohio and Florida.

In 1971, Stanley became senior pastor at First Baptist Atlanta where he later began a 30-minute local television program called The Chapel Hour.

The program, later renamed In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley, went nationwide in 1978 when it began airing on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Dr. Stanley later transitioned to pastor emeritus at First Baptist Atlanta after 50 years as senior pastor.

Dr. Stanley’s son, Andy Stanley, followed in his father’s footsteps by founding North Point Ministries and hosting his own weekly television series.

He was 90 years old.