Doordash data breach compromises nearly 5 million customers

(CNN) – Hackers hit up Doordash, but they apparently were not looking for food.

The food delivery company announced Thursday that it suffered a data breach affecting nearly five million people.

It said an unauthorized third party accessed user information back in May.

The compromised data included names, passwords, delivery addresses and phone numbers.

Doordash admits in some cases the hackers accessed the last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers.

The company says full payment card and bank account information weren’t compromised.

The company said it will be notifying those who were affected.

Doordash also says it has taken immediate steps to improve its security.

