TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) — You might be packing this summer for an annual family camping trip, but those with state parks say there’s one thing you shouldn’t bring: firewood.

Bill Spring, with Shenango River Lake, said the invasive species the wood can carry are a concern. These include pests like the emerald ash borer, which attacks ash trees, and the spotted lanternfly invading the country.

Spring said it can spread these invasive pests to new areas.

“We ask that you buy and collect firewood from the general region/area — usually within the county — that you’re recreating in,” Spring said.

Campers should also leave any remaining firewood at the campsite unless they live in the same county.