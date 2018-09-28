Donations pour in for man holding yard sales to fund funeral
BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Two friends who set up a GoFundMe page for a Pennsylvania man who'd been holding yard sales to pay for his own funeral expenses say they've received so many donations they're planning to help other veterans in similar situations.
David Dunkleberger and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. The man running it, 66-year-old Willie Davis, was selling his belongings to pay for his funeral.
Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
Dunkleberger initially set a $6,000 goal then raised it to $40,000. By Friday morning, nearly $50,000 had been donated .
GoFundMe says they'll work with the campaign organizers to make sure excess funds are managed appropriately.
