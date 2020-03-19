1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Domino’s wants to hire 10,000 employees

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Pizza delivery giant Dominos is looking to hire ten thousand workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People are staying home, restaurants are closed, and that means higher demand for food delivery and takeout.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories.

That includes chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

The company’s CEO said Domino’s wants to not only meet the consumers’ need for food, but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed.

Domino’s stock were up more than ten percent Thursday — one of the few bright spots in the market as shares in other companies tumble.

