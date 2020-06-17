Dolly Parton and Nina West create ‘Kindness is Queen’ campaign

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Country music legend Dolly Parton and Columbus-based drag queen Nina West are partnering in an effort to support kindness and hope. The ‘Kindness is Queen’ campaign will benefit Parton’s Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation.

The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

The Nina West Foundation supports organizations that benefit and service LGBTQIA+ youth and families.

West is from Greentown, Ohio near Canton and rose to national prominence with her appearance on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality.