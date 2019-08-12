Dole recalls baby spinach due to salmonella risk

(CNN) – Check your fridge — Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling packages of baby spinach.

The company says a random sample tested positive for salmonella. The spinach being recalled has packaging with a “Use by” date of August 5.

The packages were distributed in ten states including New York, Virginia, Illinois, and Ohio. Dole urges people not to eat the spinach and to throw it out.

You can get more information on dole’s spinach recall at Dole.com or FDA.gov.

