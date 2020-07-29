DOJ, DeVillers release settlement details for Miller-Valentine lawsuit

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, unveiled a list of multi-family housing complexes involved in Miller-Valentine Operations disability-based discrimination settlement.

In May of 2019 the U.S. government sued Ohio-based Miller-Valentine and its affiliates for violating the Fair House Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The DOJ said that the builders designed and constructed apartment complexes that were inaccessible to people with disabilities.

The DOJ compiled a list of 82 complexes located in: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Of those complexes, 27 were located in the Miami Valley.

“Persons with disabilities have an equal right as non-disabled individuals not only to live in but also to use and enjoy the housing of their choice,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The message from this lawsuit and its resolution should be clear: the Justice Department will continue to pursue those in the housing industry who fail to afford persons with disabilities that right.”

According to the DOJ, the terms of the settlement require Miller-Valentine and its affiliates to take extensive corrective actions in making each complex more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Ohio-based real estate and construction company will also pay $400,000 into a settlement fund to compensate people with disabilities who were harmed by its violations.

People who believe they, or someone they know, have been harmed by inaccessible conditions at one of the below properties are asked to contact the Justice Department at 1-833-591-0295 or fairhousing@usdoj.gov.

Aspen Grove Apartments, Middletown, OH

Bent Tree Apartments I, Piqua, OH

Bent Tree Apartments II, Piqua, OH

Carriage Trails Senior Villas, Huber Heights, OH

Cedar Trail, Bellbrook, OH

Cobblegate Square Apartments, Moraine, OH

Deerfield Crossing, Lebanon, OH

Fox Run, Trotwood, OH

Hoover Place, Dayton, OH

Hunter’s Oak Apartments, Greenville, OH

Indian Trace I, Oxford, OH

Indian Trace II, Oxford, OH

Lofts at Hoover, Dayton, OH

Lofts at One West High Street, Oxford, OH

Lyons Place I, Dayton, OH

Lyons Place II, Dayton, OH

Meadow View South, Springboro, OH

Pheasant Run Senior, Dayton, OH

Quail Run Apartments, Van Wert, OH

Siena Village Senior Living, Dayton, OH

Stone Creek Apartments, Moraine, OH

Sycamore Creek Apartments, Sidney, OH

Timber Ridge Apartments, Dayton, OH

Timberlake Apartments, Vandalia, OH

Wind Ridge Apartments, Tipp City, OH

Windsor Place, Beavercreek, OH

Wright Place Apartments, Xenia, OH