D’oh! Pizza dough expands in dumpster after Hurricane Ida

U.S. and World

by: Michael Scheidt,

Posted: / Updated:

Management at the Domino’s location had discarded all of the dough from the store — and tossed it into the dumpster — because it wouldn’t keep due to power outages from Hurricane Ida. (Nicole Amstutz)

COVINGSTON, La. (WGMB) – You’ve heard of frying an egg on the sidewalk, but have you ever seen a dumpster full of pizza dough expand because of the heat?

On September 1, after after Hurricane Ida passed through New Orleans, Nicole Amstutz stopped to snap a picture of a dumpster outside of a Domino’s Pizza.

Courtesy Nicole Amstutz

Amstutz was on her way back to New Orleans after evacuating for Hurricane Ida.

Around 45 minutes later, Amstutz’s aunt, Ellen Agge, took this picture:

Amstutz found out that management at the Domino’s location had discarded all of the dough from the store — and tossed it into the dumpster — because it wouldn’t keep due to power outages from Hurricane Ida.

Naturally, Nicole went to get a closer look at the scene. These images were taken later in the day on September 1.

Images courtesy of Nicole Amstutz

Management at the Domino’s was reportedly embarrassed by the incident, but Amstutz is just glad that the spoiled food was disposed of in a timely manner.

The dumpster was replaced on Saturday, September 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

15-year-old Pensacola girl dies almost two weeks after getting COVID-19

Pizza Dough

NBC releases hype video for NFL Kickoff Season Opener

Cooperstown has it's Captain: Derek Jeter enters the Hall

Full ODH Press Conference

TikTok figures out your deepest desires

More News