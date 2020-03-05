Dog adopted after 5 years in shelter

Closings
(CNN) – One dog in Kansas has spent five and half years living in a shelter. That’s until one group decided to get serious about getting the word out and finding him a forever home.

6-year-old Merrick is heading off to a new forever home five and a half years after he was brought in.

The push for Merrick to find a new home was an international one, with thousands of volunteer man hours and thousands of dollars spent on social media. Even large billboards costing more than 3 thousand dollars.

It all worked.

“I saw the billboard and from that point on, I told my girlfriend about him,” said owner Jordan Nussbaum. “It breaks my heart that he sat there, but I think that it was destined that he wait there that long until I was ready for another dog.”

“We were telling the same story to the same audience for those five and a half years and that’s when Mission Driven got the billboard we reached a whole new audience,” said Scott Poore.

Scott says his group featured Merrick in more than a dozen different photoshoots and more than a hundred videos online. Now that Merrick is adopted, he says he’ll get a chance to experience that non-shelter life.

“With a lot of love, a lot of attention, and most importantly a lot of patience, we look for a long happy life for Merrick.”

