Doctors issue reminder to keep up with prescriptions

(NBC) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are reminding us to keep our other prescriptions up to date.

Experts recommend keeping a backstop of medication – a 30 day supply available, but that can be hampered if your insurance company has put what’s called a “quantity limit” on your prescriptions.

Emory University Professor Dr. Ken Thorpe says help with copays and prescription discount coupons might go away next year, if the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gets its way.

“We’re asking patients and the public to express their displeasure to HHS of the rule on these drug coupons,” he said, in order to make it easier to fill prescriptions. Not harder.