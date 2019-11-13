Doctors from outside US becoming more important as shortage grows

(CNN) – Here’s a scary thought: the U.S. is expected to be short about 122,000 physicians by 2032.

Dr. William Pinskey is trying to change that with the educational commission for foreign medical graduates, or ECFMG, a nonprofit founded 60 years ago to screen and certify doctors who went to medical school outside the U.S. or Canada.

“We register them for the United States medical licensing exam, and those who are successful we enter them into the residency match program,” he said.

If they match somewhere for residency, ECFMG sponsors them for a visa while they train.

Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Bennet Omalu always dreamed of coming to the U.S.

“I would have the opportunity and platform to be the best of myself and get the best education,” he said.

Dr. Omalu discovered the link between football players and brain health.

“I did not know anything about football because I did not grow up in the United States, so that enabled me to think objectively.”

And enhance how we study concussions here in the U.S., which is why Dr. Pinskey says we need more doctors like Omalu.

“The need for more physicians continues to grow, particularly in under-served areas.”

He says 25% of U.S. doctors are international medical graduates. And Dr. Omalu feels lucky to be one of them.

“The United States of America is the greatest country on earth and the best place to be,” says Dr. Omalu.

Visit ECFMG.org to learn more about the opportunities for international medical school programs.

