Doctor uses lasers to help snoring patients

(KSNT) – 90 million American adults suffer from snoring, according to the National Sleep Foundation. A new treatment offered at a facility in Kansas is making a big difference.

Debbie Bachand from Clide, Kansas had a big problem. She snored. Loudly.

“They talk about tornadoes resembling a freight train, and this is true. And that’s probably what I sounded like. It doesn’t just drive your partner out of the bedroom, it drives the family out of the house,” Bachand said.

So Debbie found Dr. Daniel Winter.

“We all need to have a normal night’s rest with certain cycles through the sleep. And if those cycles are interrupted, i.e. by snoring, it can interrupt the quality of our sleep,” says Dr. Winter.

Dr. Winter says custom-made oral applicators or mouth pieces have been used for years to help quiet snoring, but now they have a new, less invasive way to solve the problem.

“The NightLase, which is a laser to treat snoring. What’s unique about this laser is that it uses smooth, wave rapid pulse energy that actually warms the tissue. By toning up that tissue back there and firming it up, getting it a little bit more lift, it decreases that vibration and decreases that snoring sound,” he says.

The NightLase can also treat sleep apnea – if it’s caused by the soft tissue at the back of the throat. But making sure you have the right diagnosis is crucial.

“We’ll treat the snoring, but if the patient has other key indicators that they may have other sleep disorder breathing I may refer back out to a physician,” Dr. Winter says.

Debbie has had a couple of treatments done with the NightLase – and it has made all the difference for her.

“It’s helped immensely. I probably still snore a little, but I had a big problem,” she said.

Since the NightLase is a new treatment option in the U.S. most insurance does not cover the procedure. Dr. Winter says the standard cost is 15 hundred dollars for 4 sessions.

