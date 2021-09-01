Dispute over dice turns deadly at Metro Jail

U.S. and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An altercation over dice in the Metro Jail led to one inmate’s death and another charged with manslaughter, according to a Tuesday news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, inmate Joaquin Jones was “discovered not breathing in his cell” at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Jones was in an “altercation” with another inmate, Brian Pierson over dice from a Monopoly game. Witnesses to the altercation said Jones was angry with Pierson and “continued to provoke the fight.”

Joaquin Jones died after an altercation in the Metro Jail

The Sheriff’s office said video confirms witness statements. Pierson will be charged with manslaughter, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Reducing waste at home

US lawmakers work to finalize NDAA before deadline

Celebrating Grace Norman

Paralympian Grace Norman visits Cedarville University

Bizarre call: Ohio man claims dog shot itself in face

Dispute over dice turns deadly at Metro Jail

More News