Disney selling reusable cloth face masks featuring popular characters

(NBC) – Disney is selling reusable cloth face masks with some of your favorite characters for charity.
The non-medical, reusable cloth face masks feature characters from across Disney’s companies from Mickey Mouse and Marvel to Pixar and Star Wars characters.
A four-pack sells for $19.99 and is available in three sizes.
Disney will donate up to 1 million dollars in profits from the mask sales to Medshare now through September 30.
Disney also plans to donate one million masks for children and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the country.
