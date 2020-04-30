Disney selling reusable cloth face masks featuring popular characters

(NBC) – Disney is selling reusable cloth face masks with some of your favorite characters for charity.

The non-medical, reusable cloth face masks feature characters from across Disney’s companies from Mickey Mouse and Marvel to Pixar and Star Wars characters.

A four-pack sells for $19.99 and is available in three sizes.

Disney will donate up to 1 million dollars in profits from the mask sales to Medshare now through September 30.

Disney also plans to donate one million masks for children and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the country.