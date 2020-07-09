Disney prepares for phased reopening

ORLANDO (CNN) – After being closed for nearly four months, Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando are preparing for a phased reopening.
The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will open July 11 with a significant restriction on capacity. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow, re-opening on July 15.
Disney said it learned a lot about doing a safe, phased re-opening from its experience with its theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong. In addition to limits on attendance, new procedures will be in place for park entry, attractions, dining, retail and transportation.
There will be temperature screenings prior to entering a Disney park.
Guests will notice numerous new hand-washing stations and be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The parades are canceled for the time being and kids won’t be able to hug their favorite costumed characters.
But Disney is promising a lot of surprises to make up for the loss of some of the more traditional activities due to COVID-19.
