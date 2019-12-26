Disney is finally selling a Baby Yoda plush

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney is finally selling its much-anticipated “Baby Yoda” plush, but you can’t get it until next year.

Fans had been searching for the young miniature version of Yoda, named “The Child” ever since it appeared on the new series “The Mandalorian,” last month. “The Mandalorian,” also known as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Viewers dubbed the adorable alien baby “Baby Yoda” and started begging Disney to release a toy.

Mattel and Hasbro have unveiled their own versions of Baby Yoda, but they won’t ship until next year.

Now, “Star Wars” fans can pre-order the plush and collectible toy on Disney’s website. It should arrive in March, at the earliest.

“We expect this item to be available by 03/01/2020,” the product page reads. “Pre-order it now and you will be notified via email when it is ready to ship.”

The 11-inch plush, which comes with a faux suede coat and “fuzzy trims” costs $24.99.

LATEST STORIES:

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.