Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

Cameron Boyce, 20, the star of the Disney film franchise “Descendants,” died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Courtesy: Ben Cope

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and the TV show “Jessie,” has died, multiple media outlets have confirmed.

He was just 20 years old.

The cause of death was announced as due to “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The young actor had dedicated himself to charity work in recent years, introducing former Vice President Joe Biden at his Biden Courage Awards in March, and he was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award at last year’s Thirst Gala, sponsored by the Thirst Project, a nonprofit for which Boyce raised $30,000 to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

Boyce, who was from Los Angeles, made his acting debut in the horror film “Mirrors” at just 9 years old. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick, “Grown Ups,” as one of Sandler’s children.

He first achieved stardom as one of the leads in the Disney channel show, “Jessie.” He starred as Luke Ross alongside the eponymous Jessie Prescott, played by Debby Ryan. “Jessie” ran for four seasons and 98 episodes.

Boyce’s role in the “Descendants” films, which led cable TV film ratings in 2015 and 2017, catapulted him to even greater heights.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce, who had 8.1 million followers on Instagram, had just posted a head shot of himself on Friday.

Fans and celebrities expressed disbelief and condolences following his death.

Actor Mason Cook called the news hard to digest.

“He was a great guy. Genuinely nice and definitely gone too soon,” Cook said in a tweet.

The news of Cameron’s passing is hard to digest. He was a great guy. Genuinely nice and definitely gone too soon. RIP Cameron Boyce 🙏🏼 — Mason Cook (@masoncook) July 7, 2019

Beauty vlogger James Charles offered condolences on Twitter and said Boyce was “one of the kindest people he’d ever met.”

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

Boyce was set to appear as a series regular in HBO’s new show, “Mrs. Fletcher,” starring Kathryn Hahn, and the TV spinoff of the film “American Satan,” called “Paradise City,” about rock stars navigating the music industry.