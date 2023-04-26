DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you seen a strawberry growing in the wintertime? Scientists are in the process of creating a special strawberry that can do just that, plus be resistant to deadly diseases.

Since 2014, over half of the strawberries grown in the fields are not resistant to a certain contagious fungus. The fungus is a disease, which can ultimately lead to the loss of the crop.

Five types of strawberries are being tested by scientists, which could help save the sweet fruit from the disease. When scientists have had the strawberries to undergo testing, individuals who tasted the fruit say they taste better compared to the original, regular strawberries.

One of the five types being tested can even survive and continue to grow when the season changes into the fall and winter months.