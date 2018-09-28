U.S. & World

Disabled donkey gets special cast

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:37 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 11:37 AM EDT

(NBC News) A horse rescue operation in Maryland has used a bit of ingenuity and creativity to create a special cast for a donkey with a severe ankle injury. 

Sugar Snap was gravely injured in a fence accident, and was cut down to the bone from her knee to her ankle.

The injury caused a potentially deadly problem that needed to be fixed right away.

"We came up with an idea that if we could create a cast (it) would hold her hind leg in the correct position for a couple of hours a day and we'd keep that tendon stretched out," said Christine Hajek, founder of Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy.

Hajek called a welding and fabrication expert, who was able to build a brace out of aluminium pipe, a flat bar and a few straps.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local