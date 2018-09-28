Disabled donkey gets special cast
(NBC News) A horse rescue operation in Maryland has used a bit of ingenuity and creativity to create a special cast for a donkey with a severe ankle injury.
Sugar Snap was gravely injured in a fence accident, and was cut down to the bone from her knee to her ankle.
The injury caused a potentially deadly problem that needed to be fixed right away.
"We came up with an idea that if we could create a cast (it) would hold her hind leg in the correct position for a couple of hours a day and we'd keep that tendon stretched out," said Christine Hajek, founder of Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy.
Hajek called a welding and fabrication expert, who was able to build a brace out of aluminium pipe, a flat bar and a few straps.
Previous
Military plane crash reported in...
Next
Los Angeles has its 1st electric...
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »