Disabled donkey gets special cast

(NBC News) A horse rescue operation in Maryland has used a bit of ingenuity and creativity to create a special cast for a donkey with a severe ankle injury.

Sugar Snap was gravely injured in a fence accident, and was cut down to the bone from her knee to her ankle.

The injury caused a potentially deadly problem that needed to be fixed right away.

"We came up with an idea that if we could create a cast (it) would hold her hind leg in the correct position for a couple of hours a day and we'd keep that tendon stretched out," said Christine Hajek, founder of Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy.

Hajek called a welding and fabrication expert, who was able to build a brace out of aluminium pipe, a flat bar and a few straps.