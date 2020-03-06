Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dirty Devices & The Coronavirus: How to clean your phone

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  With growing awareness of the coronavirus and with flu season in full swing, you’re likely taking some extra precautions to avoid the spread of germs.

That should include sanitizing your phone.

Some germs and viruses can survive on surfaces for more than a week, and cleaning isn’t necessarily simple.

Most newer phones have screens that can be damaged by harsh chemicals.  Instead, phone manufacturers suggest wiping it down with a damp cloth.

There are also portable phone cleaners such as the Hands Swipe or the Phonesoap Shine.

UV sanitizers like the one from Phonesoap promise to kill 99.9 percent of germs.

It’s also a good idea to avoid touching your phone after contact with shared surfaces, such as hand rails, ATMs, or airport security bins.

“We really need to rethink using our phones in places like this and decontaminating on a regular basis,” says Dr. Jack Caravanos of New York University’s College of Global Public Health.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS