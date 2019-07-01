Diocese: 50 RI priests, clergy ‘credibly accused’ of sexually abusing minors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on Monday morning released a list of 50 priests and other clergymen it says were “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors since 1950.

The long-awaited list’s publication adds Providence to the growing list of Catholic dioceses around the country that have publicly revealed the names of those who faced accusations of sex abuse deemed credible. Pressure to do so increased after last summer’s release of an explosive grand-jury report on abuse in Pennsylvania.

The list is posted here. Of the priests and deacons listed, 31 are dead, and all 19 still living have been removed from ministry, according to the diocese. The most recently removed was Samuel Turillo, now age 98, whose final assignment was Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick from 1979 to 1994. He was removed in 2016.

While many of the names are familiar, some are new.

The list includes 17 individuals — four of whom are living — that are not currently in the database of accused Rhode Island priests maintained by BishopAccountability.org, a website that tracks the Catholic abuse crisis nationwide. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based nonprofit traces known abuse cases through legal documents, depositions and media reports.

Retired Rhode Island State Police Maj. Kevin O’Brien, who leads the diocese’s Office of Compliance, “reviewed all diocesan files compiled over 70 years” and “ultimately exercised his own independent, expert judgment in determining whether to place particular clergy on the list,” according to a statement from the diocese.

Explaining how “credibly accused” was defined, the diocese said O’Brien “included individuals on the list when he had a reasoned and grounded belief that the allegation was sufficiently supported based upon the presently available and developed evidence.”

In a separate letter, Bishop Thomas Tobin added: “It should be strongly emphasized and clearly understood that the fact that a name appears on this list does not necessarily mean that the individual is guilty of having committed sexual abuse, unless the allegation has been otherwise proven or admitted.”

The time period covered by the list stretches over decades. The oldest priest listed, Charles Dolan, was born in 1904 and ordained in 1930; he died in 1977, before the diocese says any allegation of abuse was received. The youngest, Joseph Abbruzzese, was born in 1959 and removed from ministry in 1993.

Two of the priests — Anthony DeAngelis and Peter Tedeschi, both deceased — are listed as “publicly accused” rather than “credibly accused,” which the diocese said was because the accusations against them “could not be verified or substantiated without any corroborating witnesses or facts.”

DeAngelis’s accuser is Ann Hagan Webb, sister of state Rep. Carol McEntee, who was the driving force behind a bill passed last week to extend Rhode Island’s civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse from seven years to 35. Webb has said DeAngelis molested her from the ages of 5 to 12.

“Based upon the director’s standards, process and procedure, the accused would not have been included on the list,” the diocese said. “However, each priest has been the subject of significant publicity at recent legislative hearings. This media coverage eroded the consideration given to reputational harm and warranted a separate category.”

In a video released along with the list, Tobin said, “The publication of the list of clerics credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors in years past is a difficult but necessary moment in the life of our diocesan church.”

The bishop said releasing the list publicly was important for a variety of reasons, including to demonstrate that Rhode Island’s Catholic hierarchy doesn’t “have something to hide.”

“We always ask our faithful to support us – personally, financially and spiritually – and in turn they have the right to know what the history of clerical misconduct has been, and to be reminded of the substantial efforts the diocese has made over the years to combat the plague of sexual abuse,” he said.

In an interview last December on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, Tobin disclosed that the diocese had spent about $18 million on settlements related to sex abuse, as well as an additional $2 million on counseling and other services for victims, over the years.

Under a “letter of understanding” with the attorney general signed in 2016, the diocese pledged to forward all accusations to three agencies: the state police, the local police department where the abuse allegedly occurred, and the attorney general’s office. It also established the Office of Compliance in 1993 to investigate allegations.

“For over two decades, every allegation of sexual abuse received by the diocese – regardless of credibility — is promptly and fully reported to law enforcement,” the diocese said on its website.

The diocese urged anyone who has been a victim of abuse or who is aware of such abuse to contact agencies such as the state police (401-444-1000). They can also contact the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator, licensed psychologist Michael Hansen, at 401-946-0728 or mhansen@dioceseofprovidence.org.

