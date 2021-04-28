‘Digital nomads’ work from anywhere connection is possible

ANGLESEY, Wales (NBC) – It’s possibly the ultimate home office. Dangling off a cliff-face over the Irish Sea. But for a call center consultant from Scotland with a taste for adventure, it’s the perfect spot to put remote-working technology to the test.

The pandemic-induced change to working habits in 20-20 looks set to continue, and has given rise to the ‘digital nomad’. People using technology that allows them to work from wherever connectivity is possible.

Jason Griffin works with Five-Nine, whose call center software is used by global clothing, education and sports brands amongst others. He said that as long as he has a mobile connection and his laptop, he has everything he needs to do his job as good as – if not better – than if he were in a busy office.

“The new way of working is going to be completely different going forward. That’s how I see it. The traditional five days in the office, Monday, Friday, 9 to 5; they’re gone, they are not here anymore. People are going to be split between home and office, if not home all the time. And it’s exciting because it fits people’s life so much better. Everything is going to be better,” Griffin said.

And to prove the point he set up a temporary office perched on a Portaledge on a cliff-face on the island of Anglesey, off the north coast of Wales.