(WJW) – A big Powerball jackpot is growing bigger.

No one hit the numbers in last night’s drawing. Now the jackpot is $546 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Monday’s numbers were 15-26-31-38-61 and the Powerball was 3.

The cash option is $282 million.

You don’t have to wait if you want to try and land a jackpot though.

Mega Millions has hit $400 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing at 11 p.m.

That cash option is $206 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 13, 22, 47, 51 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.