1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq, according to Department of Defense Polling places moved due to virus concerns in counties across Miami Valley
Live Now
Takoda’s Call group to speak at Montgomery County Commission

Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 additional stores

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Dick's Sporting Goods_300675

(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it will stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores across the country.  

The move by the largest U.S. sporting goods retailer follows a series of decisions to scale back gun sales.  

After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Dick’s announced it would stop selling semi-automatic weapons.  

A few months later, Dick’s pulled firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test and overall sales increased at those stores.  

And in March 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores.  

Now, Dick’s plans to nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS