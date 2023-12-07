HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) — Some workers from the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have officially went on the picket line.

Over 1,100 DHL Express Teamsters at CVG airport went on strike on Thursday, Dec. 7. According to DHL Workers United, the strikers are protesting unfair labor practices and are demanding the company negotiate a fair contract.

“For too long, DHL has walked all over our rights to collective action,” said Gina Kemp, a DHL-CVG ramp and tug worker. “We were forced to go on strike to put an end to DHL’s illegal anti-union behavior. This company’s repeated acts of disrespect — from the tarmac where we work to the bargaining table — leave me and my co-workers with no choice but to withhold our labor.”

In April, members of the ramp and tug workers voted to collaborate with the Teamsters.

DHL provided a statement to 2 NEWS. You can read it in full below.

DHL Express is in ongoing contract negotiations with the US Teamsters representing a portion of our employees at our Cincinnati (CVG) Global Hub. Unfortunately, the Teamsters have decided to try and influence these negotiations and pressure the company to agree to unreasonable contract terms by taking a job action in CVG Thursday morning . DHL Express was fully prepared for this anticipated tactic and has enacted contingency plans, which include replacement staff at CVG Hub and removing flights and volume away from CVG to other key strategic DHL locations throughout the Americas Region. This job action is also anticipated to receive sympathy support at various pickup and delivery locations across the US. We are prepared for these additional sympathy actions with replacement staff to ensure we maintain full-service capabilities for our customers. These contingencies are being put in place to ensure that our customers receive the usual high level of service they are accustomed to from DHL Express at this critical time of the year for their businesses. We recognize the need to act responsibly and maintain the stability and reliability of our service offering during this period, for the long-term benefit of our customers and our own employees. As a result of these contingencies, we do not anticipate any significant disruptions to our service performance. DHL Express remains committed to working with the US Teamsters and agreeing to a contract for the portion of the CVG employees they represent. While there is no agreed deadline for these contract negotiations, we are committed to working in good faith at the December negotiating sessions and have offered further negotiating dates in January to conclude this matter. Our customers should remain confident in our ability to provide the excellent service they expect and require. DHL Express will provide further updates to these ongoing negotiations when they become available.“ DHL Express

2 NEWS reached out to CVG for comment, but have yet to hear back.