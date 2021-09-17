DeWine to speak in West Virginia, discuss COVID cases in region

WHEELING, West Virginia (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will speak in West Virginia Friday to discuss the increasing COVID-19 cases in the region.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, along with President for Medical Group Enterprise, Trinity Medical System, Rick Greco.

According to a release, DeWine will also stop by Parkersburg, West Virginia; and Minford, Ohio Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story when it starts.