DELPHI, Indiana (WDTN) – Detectives are asking for more information in their investigation into the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

On Feb. 13 2017, the two teenagers went on a walk at the Delphi Historic Trails and were later found dead the next day. The murders of the girls have yet to be solved, however, police are expanding their search into a fake social media account connected to the case.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, detectives found the online profile named anthony_shots while investigating the murders. The profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media including Snapchat and Instagram.

The fake anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed him as being extremely wealthy. Police said the creator of the profile used it to solicit nude images from young girls, get their addresses, and attempt to meet them.

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

(Photo/Indiana State Police)

Police are looking to find out which other social media application were used by the profile. If you have communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile, contact police by emailing the tip line abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling (765) 822-3535.

Police ask that you provide as as much information as you can, including when you communicated with the profile, how you did, what social media applications the account used, and include if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or get your address. Police also asked for saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile.

Police have already identified the male in the images used in the the anthony_shots profile. The person seen in the photo is not a person of interest in the investigation.